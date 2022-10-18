Loop Media launches four new channels opening new content categories
Oct. 18, 2022 9:19 AM ETLoop Media, Inc. (LPTV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Loop Media (NYSE:LPTV) has announced the launch of four new channels of branded content optimized for Loop-enabled out-of-home venues.
- The new channels are Blossom, Wired2Fish TV, Breezy Golf and NEWSnet.
- Blossom is the home of DIY and invites viewers to spark creativity and capture curiosity with DIY tips and hacks.
- Wired2FishTV is passionate angling for the dedicated enthusiast whereas, Breezy Golf is the top brand serving the best and most diverse, hysterical and culturally relevant golfers’ content.
- "As we continue to broaden our variety of channel offerings, Loop is able to serve an ever-widening audience across a range of venues and business types.” said Loop Media CEO Jon Niermann.
