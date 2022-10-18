Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon struck a note of caution in the wake of the financial giant's Street-beating quarterly results, saying that economic headwinds will likely impact both consumers and the markets in the coming quarters.

"It's time to be cautious," the head of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) told CNBC. "[Most economists] are predicting slow-to-no growth in the U.S. They are predicting negative growth across other developed economies in Europe."

For Goldman's business, Solomon said the recent volatility represented opportunity because it meant the firm's clients were "resorting their position given the fact that the world's changed."

"We're entering a period where there's more embedded inflation ... we're shifting the economic environment materially. I think big businesses are looking at how they're strategically positioned and saying 'how do we adapt to that,'" he said.

The Goldman CEO reported that this process has often involved businesses looking to increase scale. He also noted that firms are looking at their supply chains in a strategic way.

Solomon's comments followed the release of solid quarterly results from the Wall Street bank. The firm's Q3 earnings easily topped expectations. At the same time, the company revealed an organizational realignment, with the company restructuring into three operating segments.

GS rose in premarket trading following the release of its quarterly results. Shares rose about 4%, adding to gains posted the previous day.

The financial industry has seen a flood of earnings reports recently. This included results from big names like Citi (C), Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and Morgan Stanley (MS).

For more on Goldman's long-term prospects, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Pearl Gray Equity and Research advised investors to "be very careful" about the stock. Meanwhile, fellow SA contributor Cavenagh Research has taken a more bullish view, declaring the company "first and fast as always."