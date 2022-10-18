Salarius drops 27% after patient death in cancer trial for lead asset
Oct. 18, 2022 9:32 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shed ~27% at the open on Tuesday after the company said that following the death of a study subject, it would pause enrollment of new patients in the Phase 1/2 trial for lead asset seclidemstat in connective tissue cancer.
- The three-patient arms study evaluates seclidemstat as a treatment for Ewing sarcoma and FET-rearranged sarcomas.
- The company said that the death of a metastatic FET-rearranged sarcoma patient due to an event classified as a suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction (SUSAR) led to its decision to pause enrollment.
- However, following a review by the independent Safety Review Committee for the clinical trial, SLRX said that with supporting medical advice, the patients could continue to receive seclidemstat in the study.
- The company remains on track to release interim data from the sarcoma trial before the year-end.
SLRX shares jumped in September after the company issued updates on its financials and clinical programs.
