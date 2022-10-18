Vanguard selects Nuvei as payment partner
Oct. 18, 2022 9:32 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) has been selected by Vanguard Truck Centers as a payment provider to help accelerate the growth of their multi-regional, full-service U.S. commercial truck dealer group.
- Nuvei is helping Vanguard optimize levels of interchange credit card processing rates and fees.
- “Our business is constantly assessing and optimizing how we can both improve the customer experience and support the bottom line. From the outset, Nuvei understood the complexity of our business model and continues to demonstrate the agility to optimize costs of our digital payments while providing high-quality, hands-on consultative service.” said Will Blue, CFO of Vanguard Truck Centers.
