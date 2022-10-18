Signify expands diagnostic offering with spirometry test for lung disease
Oct. 18, 2022 9:45 AM ETSignify Health, Inc. (SGFY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) said it expanded its in-home Diagnostic and Preventive Services offering for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plan members.
- The newest offering is a spirometry test to detect chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which Signify began offering in select geographies in 2022, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
- Signify added that the offering supports the early detection, diagnosis, and management of some of the leading causes of mortality among Medicare members, including COPD, peripheral arterial disease, colorectal cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and low bone density.
