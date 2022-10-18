Colgate gains on report activist Third Point takes stake
Oct. 18, 2022
- Colgate (NYSE:CL) rose 2.3% on a report that activist investor Third Point has taken a stake in Colgate.
- Third Point is said to have taken a stake of about a $1 billion, according to CNBC's David Faber, which cites a letter that Third Point is sending to Colgate (CL) and shareholders on Wednesday. Third Point is said to be working with another hedge fund.
- Third Point's Dan Loeb is advocating that Colgate (CL) split off its Hills Pet Food business and believes it could be valued at $20 billion on its own, according to Faber. Colgate has a market cap of $59 billion.
- "There's a meaningful hidden value in the company's Hills Pet Nutrition business, which we believe would command a premium multiple if separated from Colgate's consumer assets," Third Point said in the letter, according to Faber.
- Colgate (CL) has previously suggested that it's not interested in splitting itself up, at least not this point, Faber said.
- On Thursday J.P. Morgan upgraded the household products stock to an overweight rating after having it slotted at Neutral.
