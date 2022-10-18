Viasat-Inmarsat deal receives OK from Australia
Oct. 18, 2022 9:44 AM ETViasat, Inc. (VSAT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Inmarsat have received approval for their proposed combination from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
- That clears the deal under the country's Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975, and removes a hurdle in an important market for the companies.
- "Australia is well advanced as a space-faring nation and we are excited about the significant opportunities to support the growth of the Australian space sector, given the increased resources, unity of purpose and broader coverage the joint entity will have," says Viasat CEO Mark Dankberg.
- The deal received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States over the summer, and Friday brought news that the deal is getting a Phase 2 probe in the UK.
