TD Bank Group sees Schwab Q3 earnings adding $212M to net income
Oct. 18, 2022 9:51 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), SCHW, TD:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) said Tuesday it expects Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) Q3 earnings will contribute C$290M (US$212M) of reported equity in net income of an investment SCHW for TD's fiscal Q4.
- Excluding acquisition-related charges of ~C$12M after-tax and amortization of acquired intangibles of ~C$33M after-tax, adjusted equity in net income of an investment in Schwab (SCHW) will be ~C$335M.
- TD (TD) will release its Q4 results and hold its conference call on Dec. 1, 2022.
- On Monday, Schwab (SCHW) posted a Q3 earnings beat, helped by net interest revenue growth and retail inflows.
Comments