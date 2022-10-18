BTCS invests in operator of Upstream, a securities exchange built on ether blockchain

Abstract Futuristic Exploding Pixel Neon Blue Glowing Pattern Connection Communication 5G Energy Network Computer Smart City Internet Technology Background Light Beams Zoom Effect Fractal Art

Anna Bliokh/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency platform BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) said Tuesday that it has made a $100K investment in GlobexUS Holdings, the parent Horizon Globex GmbH, which is the operator of Upstream, a regulated securities exchange developed on the ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain.
  • The blockchain-focused move could allow BTCS (BTCS) to tokenize or list their securities for trading on an exchange, it said.
  • Furthermore, Upstream's trading app enables the ability to pay dividends directly to a holder's wallet, which could reduce friction of BTCS (BTCS) shareholders' so-called Bividend. BTCS was the first publicly-traded company to issue a dividend payable in bitcoin (BTC-USD) at the start of 2022.
  • "Potential tokenization and dual listing of our shares on Upstream’s platform would highlight our further utilization of disruptive blockchain capabilities that support our belief in the fast-growing industry," said BTCS CEO Charles Allen.
  • In May, BTCS added gaming-focused crypto Axie Infinity to its blockchain operations.

