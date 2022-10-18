BTCS invests in operator of Upstream, a securities exchange built on ether blockchain
Oct. 18, 2022 9:51 AM ETBTCS Inc. (BTCS), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency platform BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) said Tuesday that it has made a $100K investment in GlobexUS Holdings, the parent Horizon Globex GmbH, which is the operator of Upstream, a regulated securities exchange developed on the ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain.
- The blockchain-focused move could allow BTCS (BTCS) to tokenize or list their securities for trading on an exchange, it said.
- Furthermore, Upstream's trading app enables the ability to pay dividends directly to a holder's wallet, which could reduce friction of BTCS (BTCS) shareholders' so-called Bividend. BTCS was the first publicly-traded company to issue a dividend payable in bitcoin (BTC-USD) at the start of 2022.
- "Potential tokenization and dual listing of our shares on Upstream’s platform would highlight our further utilization of disruptive blockchain capabilities that support our belief in the fast-growing industry," said BTCS CEO Charles Allen.
- In May, BTCS added gaming-focused crypto Axie Infinity to its blockchain operations.
Comments