Google boosting device production as Apple keeps taking share from Samsung: report

Worried about the continued strength of the iPhone and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stealing away market share from its largest customer Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is expanding efforts to build its own devices, The Information reported.

The news outlet, citing an internal document, noted that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is moving some product development and software engineering staff that had worked on features for non-Google hardware to work on Google-branded devices.

Delving further, some employees from areas such as the Android Automotive operating system, may move to Google-branded devices. Some executives have said Android Auto could generate $1B in revenue for the company, but that pales in comparison to the company's overall revenue.

Engineers from Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) TV software efforts may also move to work on Google-branded devices, the news outlet reported.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Despite the increased focus on its own devices, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is not reducing support for Android devices made by Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and other hardware partners, the news outlet added, but moreso it is hedging a bet against a further decline.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) still generates a significant amount of revenue from the iPhone, as it is the smartphone's default search engine due to a long-standing deal between the two tech giants. However, that deal has come under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers in recent months.

Earlier this month, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) showed off its new Pixel 7 smartphones, along with Pixel earbuds, the first Google-branded smartwatch and a Pixel tablet.

Last month, Counterpoint Research reported that Apple's (AAPL) iOS had surpassed Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Android to become the top smartphone operating system in the U.S., accounting for more than half of all smartphones in the country.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares gained slightly more than 1% in early Tuesday trading.

Last week, it was reported that Europe's antitrust regulators were preparing charges against Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) over its advertising technology business.