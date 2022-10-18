Bronte Capital chooses Clearwater Analytics for its digital operating platform
Oct. 18, 2022 9:54 AM ETClearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Sydney-based, global long/short fund manager Bronte Capital has selected Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to power its investment data management, reporting, and portfolio analytics.
- Bronte Capital will leverage the Clearwater platform to modernize its investment management with multi-asset-class, daily aggregation, reconciliation, and book-of-record reporting.
- "We look forward to working with Bronte Capital and helping their portfolio and research managers gain the clarity and confidence to drive higher returns across their investments. Clearwater simplifies investment operations for our clients so they can focus on performance and gain a clear advantage. Bronte Capital joins an exciting group of clients in Asia and Australia with a forward-looking mindset focused on growth, higher returns, and sustainable operating models." said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe and Asia, Clearwater Analytics.
Comments (1)