Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +3% in Tuesday's trading after saying 350 MW standalone energy storage project Crimson Storage is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid.

A fund managed by Axium Infrastructure US owns 80% of Crimson Storage while Canadian Solar (CSIQ) subsidiary Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership, while another Canadian Solar subsidiary, CSI Energy Storage, provided the turnkey solutions and now provides the long-term operational services for the project.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) said Crimson Storage is the largest battery storage project in the world to reach operation in a single phase, and is the second largest energy storage project currently operating.

The project holds two long-term energy storage contracts with California's largest utilities, SoCal Edison and PG&E.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is "a rapidly growing solar energy powerhouse which uses a variety of strategies to capture value across the sector," Ben Alaimo writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.