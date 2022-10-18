NAHB Housing Market Index slides more than expected in October

Oct. 18, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • October NAHB Housing Market Index38 vs. 43 expected and 46 prior, lowest confidence reading since August 2012, with the exception of the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
  • Rising interest rates, building material bottlenecks and elevated home prices continue to weaken the housing market.
  • “High mortgage rates approaching 7% have significantly weakened demand, particularly for first-time and first-generation prospective home buyers,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, a home builder and developer from Savannah, Ga. “This situation is unhealthy and unsustainable. Policymakers must address this worsening housing affordability crisis.”

