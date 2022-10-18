NAHB Housing Market Index slides more than expected in October
Oct. 18, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- October NAHB Housing Market Index: 38 vs. 43 expected and 46 prior, lowest confidence reading since August 2012, with the exception of the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
- Rising interest rates, building material bottlenecks and elevated home prices continue to weaken the housing market.
- “High mortgage rates approaching 7% have significantly weakened demand, particularly for first-time and first-generation prospective home buyers,” said NAHB Chairman Jerry Konter, a home builder and developer from Savannah, Ga. “This situation is unhealthy and unsustainable. Policymakers must address this worsening housing affordability crisis.”
