Natura & Co. stock pops on potential for US IPO, brand spin-off

Oct. 18, 2022 10:10 AM ETNatura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

The body shop logo in front of their store for Vienna. The body shop is a chain of shops, owned by Natura & Co, selling cosmetics, skin care and perfumes.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Brazilian personal care and cosmetics company Natura & Co. (NYSE:NTCO) stock surged on Tuesday after signaling interest in either a US IPO or a spin-off for its Aesop brand.

The Sao Paulo-based company said that its board has initiated a comparative study on “how to unlock further value for the Aesop brand” of skin, hair, and body care products. The prospective spin-off would still be helmed by current Aesop CEO Michael O’Keeffe, according to the company.

"The IPO has been assessed over the last months as an alternative to fund the accelerated growth of Aesop, and Natura & Co's management has been taking the necessary steps to pursue such alternative,” the company said in a statement. “This strategy is aligned with Natura & Co’s (NTCO) goal to provide its brands with increased autonomy and accountability.”

US-listed shares of Natura rose 17.83% shortly after the US market open.

Dig into the company’s valuation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.