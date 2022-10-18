Brazilian personal care and cosmetics company Natura & Co. (NYSE:NTCO) stock surged on Tuesday after signaling interest in either a US IPO or a spin-off for its Aesop brand.

The Sao Paulo-based company said that its board has initiated a comparative study on “how to unlock further value for the Aesop brand” of skin, hair, and body care products. The prospective spin-off would still be helmed by current Aesop CEO Michael O’Keeffe, according to the company.

"The IPO has been assessed over the last months as an alternative to fund the accelerated growth of Aesop, and Natura & Co's management has been taking the necessary steps to pursue such alternative,” the company said in a statement. “This strategy is aligned with Natura & Co’s (NTCO) goal to provide its brands with increased autonomy and accountability.”

US-listed shares of Natura rose 17.83% shortly after the US market open.

