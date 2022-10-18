During the company's Q3 2022 earnings call on Tuesday, a senior executive at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said that a recent data readout from Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) (OTCPK:ESALF) on a beta-amyloid targeting Alzheimer's drug bodes well for research based on the theory.

Rival drug developers against Alzheimer's disease, including Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), gained in late September after Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) said that the Phase 3 trial for lecanemab met the primary endpoint.

"Before that readout there was quite a raging debate, as to whether targeting an amyloid beta does anything whatsoever to clinical signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's," Chief Executive of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) pharma division Bill Anderson remarked.

"After that data that debate has to take on a different character and it reassures us in the validity of the pathway," he added.

Despite FDA approval in 2021, Aduhelm, another beta-amyloid therapy Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) developed against Alzheimer's, failed to generate enough sales amid controversy over its clinical benefit.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) remains on track to report late-stage data for its anti-amyloid therapy gantenerumab against Alzheimer's at the end of November.

The company said in June that a similar drug developed in partnership with Swiss biotech AC Immune (ACIU) for Alzheimer's did not meet the key goals in a mid-stage trial.