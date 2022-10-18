Mawson Infrastructure mines 13% more bitcoins in September vs. August
Oct. 18, 2022 10:21 AM ETMawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (MIGI)CLSKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency miner Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) self-produced 102 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in September, up from 90 in August, it said Tuesday.
- It mining capacity of 1.7 exahash per second, though, stayed flat from the prior month.
- During the month, Mawson (MIGI) focused on the exit from its Sandersville, Georgia facility in a bid to refocus its expansion efforts at its Pennsylvania facilities, it said Tuesday.
- Specifically, Mawson (MIGI) completed the sale of certain assets at the Sandersville, Georgia facility to CleanSpark (CLSK) for ~$40.0M. MIGI expects to make an $18M profit from the sale in the fourth quarter.
- In Q4, MIGI said it will focus on its reduction of debt, relocate ASIC servers from Georgia to Pennsylvania, and explore opportunities to expand its mining business.
- In July, Mawson Infrastructure to raise $6.4M in stock and warrants offering.
