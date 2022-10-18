Quoin stock soars 22% on plans to start 2nd trial of QRX003 for rare skin disorder
Oct. 18, 2022 10:28 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock rose ~22% on Tuesday after the company said it was starting a second trial in patients with Netherton Syndrome (NS).
- NS is a rare genetic disorder characterized by scaling skin, hair issues, and increased susceptibility to eczema, among other symptoms.
- The study will be being conducted under Quoin's currently open U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application and will assess QRX003 topical lotion in patients with NS who are currently receiving treatment including systemic therapy for symptomatic relief.
- The company added that QRX003 will be applied once daily over 12-weeks.
