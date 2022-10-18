Merck Animal Health launches monitor for dogs with GPS tracker
Oct. 18, 2022 10:26 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Merck Animal Health (NYSE:MRK) has launched Animo GPS, a device worn around the collar of a dog that provides GPS tracking capability.
- Animo GPS is designed to provide dog owners with alerts if their pet leaves a designated area and also offers real-time tracking with location updates.
- In addition, the device pairs with an app to provide data on sleep quality, barking, scratching, and shaking that with an algorithm can alert an owner to changes in behavior.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha considers Merck (MRK) a buy.
Comments (5)