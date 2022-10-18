EDF warns of potentially serious consequences in winter from nuclear plant strikes

Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) said Tuesday a continuation of strikes at its nuclear reactors could have serious consequences for electricity supply in France this winter.

France's nuclear operations remain at the level initially forecast, but a delay to maintenance work at reactors would reduce supply for at least the first part of November, according to a report from transmission system operator RTE, an EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) subsidiary.

Strikes are affecting 11 French nuclear power plants, an FNME-CGT power union representative said, delaying maintenance at 17 different reactors.

The restart date of at least six of EDF's (OTCPK:ECIFF) reactors have been moved back as the rolling strikes have expanded on some days to as many as 11 nuclear plants.

Strikes began last week at some EDF reactors as workers demand higher wages, although workers at two Exxon Mobil oil refineries in France are returning to work after the CGT and Force Ouvriere unions ended their strike.