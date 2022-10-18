Deutsche Bank headquarters raided in larger cum-ex investigation - reports
Oct. 18, 2022 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) headquarters were searched by prosecutors as part of Germany's wider investigation into "cum-ex" transactions, according to media reports.
- Under the cum-ex scheme, clients of several big banks allegedly profited from share transactions executed in the days before and after a stock dividend's payment, that led governments to reimburse taxes that were never actually paid.
- In August, Deutsche Bank's (DB) internal investigation found that some of its London-based investment bankers skirted the companies own policies against the cum-ex activities.
- Cologne prosecutors have been conducting searches at several international banks this year. In March, Barclays (BCS) and Bank of America (BAC) Merrill Lynch premises were raided, followed by Morgan Stanley (MS) in May and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) in August, Bloomberg reported.
- Deutsche Bank (DB) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
- Germany has been investigating the cum-ex share trading since 2017. BlackRock's (BLK) Munich offices were searched in 2018 and Commerzbank's (OTCPK:CRZBY) offices were raided in 2019.
