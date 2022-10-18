TPI Composites jumps as U.S. plans sale of wind rights off California coast

Oct. 18, 2022

Assembling wings Dutch windturbine with large crane

kruwt/iStock via Getty Images

Wind blade manufacturer TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) +5.6% in Tuesday's trading after the Biden administration announced plans to hold a lease sale for wind energy offshore California in December, the first such auction off the Pacific Coast.

The First Trust Global Wind ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) +2.3%; among its holdings, American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) +4.6%.

The U.S. Interior Department said it expects to auction 373K acres off central and northern California, enough space to install turbines with more than 4.5 GW of capacity.

The agency said the sale will be critical to achieving the administration's deployment goals of 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 15 GW of floating offshore wind energy by 2035.

TPI Composites (TPIC) will benefit from "massive incoming revenue and cash flow," Arie Investment Management writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

