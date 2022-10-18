Decode Health, Quest to collaborate to improve biomarker discovery for drug discovery
Oct. 18, 2022 11:01 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Healthcare artificial intelligence company Decode Health will partner with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) on using biomarker-based data to cut the time and cost of developing novel diagnostic tests and identifying new drug targets.
- Both companies have developed a platform for collecting and storing de-identified specimens from individuals participating in research sponsored by pharmaceutical companies as well as research organizations.
- Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and Decode will share in any outcomes from any data licensing, biomarker discovery or diagnostics development that occurs.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics is very bullish on Quest Diagnostics (DGX).
Comments