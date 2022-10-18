IZEA launches in UK
Oct. 18, 2022 11:01 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Digital marketing firm IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has launched in the UK market.
- That follows a move to establish a presence in China earlier this year. IZEA says it has the balance-sheet strength to grow its business globally.
- “The influencer industry in the UK, as in many other markets, has tremendous growth potential, but lacks the expertise and innovation required by top marketers," says Chief Operating Officer Ryan Schram. "We’d like to be instrumental in helping it structure for even greater success to better serve brands, agencies, and creators."
- The company will tap its hybrid service/technology platform Flex in the expansion, getting away from the older approach of mandatory long-term retainers and hourly billing, it says.
- Leading the efforts for IZEA will be UK Country Lead Sylvia Enotiades.
