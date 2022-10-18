Izea announces launch into UK market
Oct. 18, 2022 11:00 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, has announced its launch in the UK market.
- IZEA will now offer its flexible managed service model, underpinned by its powerful technology platform, Flex, to the UK market.
- The new London presence will be headed by Sylvia Enotiades, a seasoned UK influencer marketing professional, as UK Country Lead.
- "There is so much opportunity in the creator economy and we’re incredibly excited to have permanent feet on the ground in the UK, helping to drive maturity in the market.” said IZEA President and COO Ryan Schram.
