Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled several new products on Tuesday, including a new version of its Apple TV set-top box and a new version of the iPad Pro tablet.

The new Apple TV 4K set-top box uses the company's A15 Bionic chip and offers HDR10+ support. It also has double the storage capacity, starting at 64GB, and starts at $129, significantly less than the $179 price tag of its predecessor.

Pre-orders for the new Apple TV 4K start today and the device will be available on November 4.

Apple's (AAPL) new iPad Pro, which will come in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, will use the company's new M2 processor. The previous iPad Pro ran on the M1 processor.

The updated tablet also knows when the Apple Pencil is hovering above it, which allows certain user interface aspects to respond as a person gets near the screen.

The 11-inch iPad Pro tablet starts at $799 for 128GB, while the 12.9-inch version starts at $1,099 for the 128GB model. Both tablets are available for pre-order today, with availability starting on October 26.

Apple (AAPL) also showed off a new redesigned iPad that comes in four colors. The new 10.9-inch iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip and has a Liquid Retina display, along with new advanced cameras, including an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera for better video calling.

The new iPad comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver and is available for pre-order today, with availability starting on October 26. The Wi-Fi version of the new iPad starts at $449 for 64GB, while the WiFi + Cellular model starts at $599 for the 64GB model.

Apple (AAPL) sent out press releases instead of holding a product event and video showing off the new devices, a departure from its usual form of announcing new products.

On Monday, Apple (AAPL) was named the top pick at Morgan Stanley even as the investment firm acknowledged that risks to consumer and enterprise business are rising, "suggesting further downside to estimates."