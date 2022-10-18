Wex gains after investor pitches at 13D Monitor Active-Passive conference
Oct. 18, 2022 11:15 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rose 2% after investor Impactive Capital pitched the stock at an investor conference.
- Impactive Capital head Lauren Taylor Wolfe pitched Wex (WEX) as a long idea earlier at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Summit in New York City.
- Investors appear to misunderstand the impact that electric vehicles will have on Wex's (WEX) fleet segment, Wolfe told CNBC in an interview after she presented at the conference.
- "We contend the opposite," Wolfe said. "We think that they have an opportunity to grow revenue per vehicle by 70% and it's because they have the network effect."
- "Our view is Wex is going to thrive in an environment with electric vehicles, despite the market's contending that they might not," Wolfe said.
- Impactive Capital owned 2.13 million Wex (WEX) shares as of the end of June, among the company's ten largest holders.
- Wex (WEX) is scheduled to release Q3 results on Oct. 27.
Comments (1)