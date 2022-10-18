Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares carried significantly higher on Tuesday after news that its products will be tested at a number of McDonald’s (MCD) locations.

The North Carolina-based donut chain said that “a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts” will begin on October 26 at 9 restaurants in the Louisville metro area. The Original Glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and raspberry-filled donuts will be included in the tests and will be available at all hours of operation.

“McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions,” the burger chain said in a joint statement alongside Krispy Kreme (DNUT). “This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants.”

McDonald's (MCD) had previously tested the McPlant with Beyond Meat, though rumors have swirled as to the status of the menu item. J.P. Morgan, for example, has speculated that McDonald's will suspend the rollout.

Shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) rose nearly 7% to an intraday high of $14.03 before moderating gains toward mid-day. The stock marked a 3.56% as of 11:30AM ET on Tuesday.

