Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) said Q3 silver equivalent production from its Avino mine in Mexico was the highest in the company's history, rising 20% Q/Q to a record 778K oz.

Q3 production of silver and copper at its operations improved from the prior quarter, rising 27% to 285.4K oz and 28% to 2.1M lbs respectively, while gold production fell 11% Q/Q to 1,200 oz.

Mill throughput at the Avino mine jumped 37% Q/Q to 162,169 metric tons, the highest total tonnage milled from the mine in recent history.

Avino (ASM) said it expects strong production growth over the next five years, which "should correspond with strong global industrial demand for silver and other metals that will be needed for the expanding green energy revolution."

Avino (ASM) is now profitable and "seems to be on track to meet its full-year production expectations of 2.2M-2.4M oz of silver equivalent," Gold Panda writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.