Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is working with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) on a possible capital raise, in case the Swiss bank needs to bolster its balance sheet and bring in new capital to pay for its restructuring, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is set to announce on Oct. 27 its restructuring plan to transform its investment banking business into a capital-light, advisory focused business. It has been considering a plan to split the IB unit into three, including one unit that would hold assets it wants to sell or wind down, according to media reports.

Credit Suisse (CS) is preparing for a potential share sale, the people told Bloomberg. A capital increase could come after the company's formal restructuring announcement next week, they added. CS ADSs have risen 2.2% in late morning trading in New York.

Earlier reports have said raising capital through a share sale would be a last resort as its stock price is near record lows. Still, the company hasn't ruled out a stock offering if asset sales aren't enough, they said. If Credit Suisse (CS) does decide to take that route, it would likely seek at least $2B to cover the reorganization and operating losses over the next couple of years.

The bank has earlier said it won't announce details of its comprehensive review until Oct. 27, when it's also releasing Q3 results. The company named a new CEO and launched the comprehensive review in July.