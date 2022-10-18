What to expect from Lam Research's Q1 earnings?
Oct. 18, 2022 11:31 AM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.54 (+14.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.91B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Last quarter, company had guided Revenue $4.9B +/- $300M and EPS $9.5 +/- $0.75.
- Company's NAND, DRAM, foundry and logic segments are expected to have considerable growth.
- Significant competition in all product and service categories are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.
- Company has a 'Quant rating of Hold' with highest factor grades given to profitability and and lowest to growth.
- Wall Street rating of Buy with 4.03 and an average price of $476.98.
- SA Author rating of Buy, with comments that look like 'Lam Research: Minimal Impact From Restrictions' and 'Lam Research: Headwinds Remain Moderate - Speculative Entry For The Brave'
- Over the last 2 years, LRCX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Among other news, Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA turned around last week on Thursday even as the industry continues to deal with the fallout from the Biden Administration's export controls.
