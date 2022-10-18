Online game developer Snail proposes terms for $30M IPO

Oct. 18, 2022 11:31 AM ETSnail, Inc. (SNAL)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Online game developer Snail (SNAL) has disclosed terms for a proposed $30M initial public offering.

Snail said in a filing that it is looking at offering 5M shares priced between $5 and $7 per share, which would raise around $30M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 750K additional shares. EF Hutton and US Tiger Securities are serving as lead bookrunners.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SNAL. Snail first filed to hold an IPO in September.

Based in Culver City, Calif., Snail is a developer of digital entertainment content, primarily online multiplayer games. Its top revenue generator is "ARK: Survival Evolved."

The company has been operating in the red. For 2021, Snail reported a net loss of $8M on revenue of $107M.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.