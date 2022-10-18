Online game developer Snail (SNAL) has disclosed terms for a proposed $30M initial public offering.

Snail said in a filing that it is looking at offering 5M shares priced between $5 and $7 per share, which would raise around $30M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 750K additional shares. EF Hutton and US Tiger Securities are serving as lead bookrunners.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SNAL. Snail first filed to hold an IPO in September.

Based in Culver City, Calif., Snail is a developer of digital entertainment content, primarily online multiplayer games. Its top revenue generator is "ARK: Survival Evolved."

The company has been operating in the red. For 2021, Snail reported a net loss of $8M on revenue of $107M.

