Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow rise for second straight day on earnings, factory data

U.S. stocks had pared some gains but were still comfortably in the green in Tuesday late morning trade, as investor sentiment was buoyed by strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and data that showed a rise in factory output for September.

Wall Street's major indices have now gained for two days straight after a major sell-off last week sparked by inflation worries. Earnings season has become the main focus, with market participants hoping for strong quarterly reports by big companies on significantly tempered expectations.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had risen 0.54% to 10,733.95 points, helped by gains in megacap firms Amazon, Apple and Alphabet.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) had added 0.69% to 3,703.33 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was 0.70% higher at 30,396.54 points, helped by a big jump in Goldman Sachs.

The U.S. bank reported Q3 results that beat expectations and wrapped up earnings from major financial institutions on a largely positive note, as a rise in interest rates boosted net interest income across the board. However, several lenders also reported declines in other businesses like underwriting divisions and mergers and acquisitions.

Turning to economic news, September industrial production rose 0.4% M/M to 105.2, powering past estimates of +0.1%, and pointing to a manufacturing sector that remains strong despite rising interest rates and an overall indication of a likely recession.

"The US is not the largest manufacturing nation any more, but it is large enough that its production matters to global supply and demand (with last year’s excess demand starting to give way to excess supply)," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said.

In the bond markets, yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 3 basis point to 4.05% and the 2-year yields (US2Y) was flat at 4.46%.

The dollar (USDOLLAR), which rolled over yesterday, helping stocks, is rebounding a little.

On the global front, events in the UK continued to be in the spotlight, with the Bank of England reportedly considering delaying selling bonds until the market calms. The action comes a day after the UK government made a major about turn and scrapped nearly all of its new tax-cut plans.

"Correlation doesn't equal causality, but the UK news has again seemed to heavily influence global markets over the last 24 hours after the UK government officially announced one of the biggest U-turns in political history and ditched the bulk of what remained of their mini-budget," Deutsche Banks' Jim Reid said.