What to expect from Baker Hughes Q3 earnings?
Oct. 18, 2022 11:46 AM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.43B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.
- BKR has decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other Energy stocks, hence rated Sell by SA Quant rating system in contrast to Wall Street Analysts rating of Buy.
- During the quarter, the company announced that it will simplify its organizational structure by reducing its business units from four to two - Oilfield Services & Equipment, and Industrial & Energy Technology - starting October 1.
- The stock lost around 11.5% of its value over the past 12 months, after touching a new 52-week low of $20.42 last month.
Comments (2)