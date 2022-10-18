Visa expands partnerships to provide installment payment plans in Canada

  • Visa (NYSE:V) said Tuesday some of Canada's largest retailers, including Simons, SoftMoc, Canada Computers, and Trévi, will offer consumers in coming months the option of paying for purchases in installments.
  • Visa (V) said it's also working with Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and middleware payments technology provider Tender Retail to bring installment payment plans to customers to further increase acceptance of installment plans at Canadian retailers.
  • Proponents of such "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing options say the payment plan generally results in higher sales for the merchants who provide BNPL options to their customers.
  • For financial services firms offering installment plans, the competition is increasing. In September, Block's (SQ) integrated Afterpay BNPL into Square's online transactions in Canada. Rising interest rates, though, are putting pressure on the BNPL space, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in August.

