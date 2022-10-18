International Continental Exchange to launch FTSE 100 index total return future

  • International Continental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is looking to expand its customers' exposure to U.K. markets by rolling out a FTSE 100 Index Total Return Future on November 14, it said Tuesday.
  • The ICE FTSE 100 Index TRF aims to replicate the theoretical returns on a FTSE 100 index total return swap in a less costly way. That allows participants to gain exposure to the FTSE 100 index, a basket of 100 firms listed on the London Stock Exchange with the highest market cap, without owning the cash underlying.
  • The move would expand ICE's (ICE) U.K. equity derivatives complex, as it already offers futures and options on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and FTSE 100 Dividend Index.
  • "With the TRF, customers can benefit from the existing liquidity across ICE’s FTSE-linked product portfolio as well as the margin offsets available,” said Caterina Caramaschi, vice president of Financial Derivatives at ICE.
  • Since the beginning of 2022, average daily volume across the exchange's FTSE complex rose 8% to ~183.6K contracts, while open interest gained 12% to ~2.7M contracts.
