Lithia Motors Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 11:48 AM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $11.90 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.34B (+18.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LAD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
