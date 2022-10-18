First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reported Thursday that Q3 production from its producing operations rose 14% Q/Q to reach a new company record of 8.8M silver equivalent oz, consisting of 2.7M oz of silver and more than 67K oz of gold.

First Majestic (AG) YTD has produced 8.1M oz of silver and 185,355 oz gold for total production of 23.7M silver equivalent oz, or 71% of the company's full-year guidance midpoint of producing 32.M-34.6M oz.

The company said production rose from the previous quarter primarily due to higher gold production at San Dimas and Santa Elena, as strong metal production from the Ermitaño mine enabled Santa Elena to set another all-time new quarterly production record of 2.7M silver equivalent oz, a 22% Q/Q increase.

First Majestic (AG) continues to expect Q4 production will be "another step up in growth with the imminent ramp-up at Jerritt Canyon of the West Generator, Saval II and Smith Zone 10 areas."

First Majestic Silver (AG) is increasing production and reining in costs to preserve margins, Quad 7 Capital writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.