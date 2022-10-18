Amazon workers in Albany vote against unionization

Oct. 18, 2022 11:54 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor11 Comments

According to observers attending the vote, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) workers in Albany voted against unionizing by a wide margin.

An unofficial result posted by Recode journalist Jason Del Rey reflected 406 votes against unionization to just 206 votes for. The vote stands in contrast to a recent vote at the Staten Island warehouse location wherein a unionization push was successful. Amazon recently attempted to overturn that result in September.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) rose about 1.71% near the midpoint of Tuesday’s trading.

Read more on the union challenge posed to the tech and e-commerce giant by the Teamsters.

