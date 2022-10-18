Prologis Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 11:58 AM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments