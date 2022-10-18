Ally Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 12:02 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (-19.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments