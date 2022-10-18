Exelixis initiated at outperform at JMP Securities on cash flow, Cabometyx franchise

Oct. 18, 2022 12:13 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign post in front of Stock Exchange building in New York, USA

ozgurdonmaz

  • JMP Securities has started Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) with an outperform rating saying that company is cash flow-positive and Cabometyx (cabozantinib) is a strong franchise poised for growth.
  • The firm has a $26 price target (~59% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Silvan Tuerkcan said that based on its 2023 estimated free cash flow, Exelixis (EXEL) shares are relatively inexpensive compared to its peers.
  • He added that the growth of the Cabometyx franchise could lead it to $2.2B in peak sales.
  • He noted that many ignore Exelixis' pipeline, even though it represents an opportunity.
