Northern Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 12:08 PM ETNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NTRS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
