During the Q3 2022 earnings call, Joe Wolk, Chief Financial Officer of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), indicated plans to "rightsize" the organization ahead of the planned separation of its consumer health segment as a public company called Kenvue in 2023.

"We have the opportunity, as we said on prior calls, to rightsize our infrastructure for a two-segment company versus a three-segment company that we've had historically," Wolk said, adding that the current macro concerns have also led to the decision.

"….we will be looking at prioritizing our resource deployment to those initiatives, those projects, those services that deliver the most value for patients, which in turn is then healthy for our business," he added.

Earlier, with its Q3 earnings release, JNJ posted better-than-expected financials but trimmed its revenue guidance and adjusted pre-tax operating margin for the year, citing forex headwinds and inflation, respectively.

"This performance reflects the strength of our business and versatility of our operations despite persistent global macroeconomic challenges," Wolk noted during the earnings call.

After a ~1% YoY decline in Q2 2022, JNJ's MedTech segment recovered in Q3 with a ~2% YoY growth. Wolk expects the favorable trends in medical procedures to continue subject to COVID-19 impact, hospital staffing issues, and pricing concerns in China.

"At this time, we anticipate positive procedure trends with the caveats that COVID-19 continues to be a dynamic situation regionally, lingering headwinds from hospital staffing and some impact from volume-based pricing in China," he added.

Commenting on JNJ earnings, Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch with a Buy rating on the stock, noted: "MedTech showed underlying strength across the board, boding well for the sector this season."

Leading MedTech companies, Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Medtronic (MDT), and Boston Scientific (BSX), traded higher in reaction. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), the maker of the Da Vinci robotic surgical system, is expected to report its Q3 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday.