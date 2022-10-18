Citizens Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 18, 2022 12:09 PM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (+353.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+911.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CFG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments