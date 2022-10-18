Truist downgraded to Sell at CFRA on potential for higher expenses

Oct. 18, 2022 12:10 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Truist Bank, prominent sign, and building, Lexington, NC

J. Michael Jones

  • With its Q3 earnings beating and its revenue trailing consensus estimates, Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) stock has slipped 1.9% in midday Tuesday trading.
  • Also, CFRA analyst Alexander Yokum downgraded Truist (TFC) to Sell from Hold, on his view that future expenses will be higher than expected, leading to lower-than-expected operating leverage.
  • "We also see pressure in noninterest income as investment banking/trading, wealth management, and mortgage-income continue to face pressure from rising rates and a slowing economy," Yokum wrote in a note to clients.
  • SA contributor Seeking Profits takes the opposite view and says Truist's (TFC) exposure to rates makes its shares attractive.

