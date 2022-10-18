Can Abbott maintain EPS beat run in Q3 as industry faces slowdown in COVID products demand?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-32.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.65B (-11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.

Ahead of the company's Q3 results, SA contributor Mike Zaccardi wrote that traders expect a small share price move but a large per-share profit decline.

Abbott's stock rose +1.17% on July 20 after Q2 results beat analysts' estimates and the company raised its FY22 guidance. Worldwide sales from COVID-19 testing exceeded Street forecasts to reach $2.3B.

COVID-19:

It would be interesting to see how the sales from COVID products pans out in Q3 and the coming months. Earlier in the day, Roche reported its Q3 results, wherein group sales declined 6% Y/Y, amid lower COVID-19-related sales. Johnson & Johnson also saw ~3% Y/Y fall in the sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in Q3.

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus hinted in September that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over but its end was in sight. The U.S. FDA also updated its COVID-19 test policy and plans to review only a small number of new emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government planned to buy more than 100M additional at-home rapid COVID tests from local manufacturers despite funding constraints ahead of a potential increase in demand in the fall and winter. In August, it was reported that the Biden administration was ending a program of providing free at-home COVID-19 tests sent by mail due to lack of funding.

Baby formula woes:

The year has seen Abbott mired with issues surrounding the company's baby formula. According to a U.S. FDA report, the shutdown of a key Abbott baby formula manufacturing plant due to suspected contamination and the nationwide shortage of product which followed was due to "confluence of systemic vulnerabilities."

The company restarted production of its Similac infant formula brand in August at its facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Amid the shortage, Abbott had also extended rebates for a month through the federal WIC nutrition program.

Other News:

Earlier this month, the FDA granted EUA to Abbott's Alinity m MPXV test for monkeypox. The WHO had declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency in July.

In September, the FDA issued an alert regarding potential clip lock malfunctions in Abbott's MitraClip implant device.

Abbott is also expanding its presence in Ireland by building a new manufacturing plant as part of €440M investment.

