U.S. flight-safety officials asked Boeing (NYSE:BA) to review its safety documents for the 737 MAX 7 in another possible obstacle to receiving approval for the airplane before a federal deadline expires this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it wasn’t able to review the company’s paperwork because of missing and incomplete information about pilots’ possible responses to catastrophic hazards, according to a letter dated Oct. 12 seen by the newspaper. Makers of airplanes are required to provide such information to receive regulatory approval for flights.

The federal agency’s request pertains to assessments of the safety systems for the 737 MAX 7, the shortest of Boeing’s line of single-aisle jets. The FAA already had said the aircraft was at risk of missing a December deadline for recertification set by Congress after two fatal crashes of Boeing’s earlier -737 MAX 8.

Lawmakers in 2020 had approved an air-safety law that set the deadline and included a focus on what’s known as human factors engineering, or how cockpit crews respond to emergencies. Boeing was said to have incorrectly assumed how pilots would react to such a situation, resulting in the 737 MAX 8 accidents. MAX jets that aren’t certified by year-end would be required to undergo an overhaul of their cockpits, unless Boeing receives an extension from Congress.

Boeing has said that safety is a top priority, and that the company is transparent with federal regulators, the Journal reported.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun last month said he anticipated that the 737 MAX 7 would be certified by the deadline, but FAA officials later indicated the jet was at risk of not doing so.

Boeing also has worked to get approval for a longer version of the plan, the 737 MAX 10. Calhoun said the company may cancel that model without a congressional extension.

The FAA’s Oct. 12 letter about the MAX 7 was signed by Ian Won, acting manager of the agency’s Boeing oversight office, the Journal reported.

Boeing's stock has declined 34% this year, compared with a 23% drop for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnists Dhierin Bechai rates Boeing (BA) as a Buy on the order flow for its aircraft. Seeking Alpha columnist Hawkinvest has a Strong Buy rating on Boeing (BA) as the company rebounds on demand for airplanes.