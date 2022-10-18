Commercial property fintech Janover files for proposed $16M IPO

Oct. 18, 2022 12:14 PM ETJanover Inc. (JNRV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Commercial property fintech Janover (JNRV) has filed for a proposed $16M initial public offering.

Janover said in a filing that it plans to offer 1.7M shares, priced between $5 and $7 per share, which would raise the company around $10M if priced at the midpoint. Selling stockholders would be offering an additional 1M shares at the same price.

Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 255K additional shares at the IPO price. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

Janover hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol JNRV. It also plans to conduct a 1-for-6.82 reverse stock split ahead of the offering.

Based in Florida, Janover operates a B2B marketplace for commercial property mortgage borrowers and lenders. The company reported a 2021 net loss of $1.6M on revenue of $2M.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.