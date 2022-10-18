Commercial property fintech Janover (JNRV) has filed for a proposed $16M initial public offering.

Janover said in a filing that it plans to offer 1.7M shares, priced between $5 and $7 per share, which would raise the company around $10M if priced at the midpoint. Selling stockholders would be offering an additional 1M shares at the same price.

Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 255K additional shares at the IPO price. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

Janover hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol JNRV. It also plans to conduct a 1-for-6.82 reverse stock split ahead of the offering.

Based in Florida, Janover operates a B2B marketplace for commercial property mortgage borrowers and lenders. The company reported a 2021 net loss of $1.6M on revenue of $2M.

