What to expect from Las Vegas Sands Q3 Earnings?
Oct. 18, 2022 5:35 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LVS has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- 8 out of 15 Wall Street Analysts rates the stock as Strong Buy, 4 rates is as Buy and 3 says to Hold.
- SA Quant rating System screens the stock with Hold.
- A quick look at the company's Earnings Surprise past 8 quarters:
- Stock lost around 9% over the period of one year.
