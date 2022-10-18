Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) said on Tuesday they were expanding an existing partnership in an effort to boost artificial intelligence adoption in the enterprise.

The new multi-year deal will see Oracle (ORCL) add "tens of thousands" of Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its existing cloud capacity.

Oracle (ORCL) Chief Executive Safra Catz described the expanded deal as a way to use both companies expertise to "help customers across industries – from healthcare and manufacturing to telecommunications and financial services – overcome the multitude of challenges they face."

Jensen Huang, Chief Executive of Nvidia (NVDA), said the expanded deal would "put NVIDIA AI within easy reach for thousands of companies."

Nvidia's (NVDA) Hopper-based H100 chips and the A100 chips are part of the new export controls that the U.S. placed on a list in an effort to crimp their usage in China.

Oracle (ORCL) shares fell 0.4% to $66.73 in mid-day trading, while Nvidia (NVDA) saw fractional losses.

Late last month, Oracle (ORCL) posted first-quarter results that topped estimates due to strength in its cloud, leading to praise from several Wall Street analysts.